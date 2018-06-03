Mataio Soli trims recruiting list to three schools

Mataio Soli has moved a little closer to picking his future college home.
The Douglas County High rising senior all-state defensive end has trimmed his list of schools to three.
Soli, who has 50 college offers, announced via his Twitter account this week that he will chose between Arkansas, Auburn and Florida for his college choices.
The 6-foot-3 Soli had offers from national champion Alabama, Wisconsin, Stanford and Oregon among several other schools.
“It was definitely a tough process because you develop some good relationships with coaches,” Soli said. “I just thought that these three schools fit me best and has want I was looking for in a school.”
Douglas County coach Johnny White is confident that Soli can be an impact player in the SEC. He has coached several players including Eric Berry (Tennessee) and DeAndre Walker (Georgia) that has played or is playing in what is regarded as the top college football conference.
“No doubt he can play on that level,” White said. “I think it has been his goal and dream all alone to play in the SEC. He has a bright future and we are looking forward to coaching him this season.”
Soli is attending a camp at Florida this weekend. He has set an official visit with Auburn on June 15 and will make an official visit to Arkansas on June 7-9.
“I’ve been to Auburn several times for camps and games,” Soli said. “It is going to be fun going there on my official. Arkansas is a great school, I felt at home when I was there. I’m always in contact with the coaches. It was just a great time when I was there.”
Soli has deep connections in Arkansas as his mother, Karen, is from Sparkman and is an Arkansas graduate.
His father, Junior, who is his position coach at Douglas County High, is a former Razorback defensive lineman. Junior made All-SEC in 995 in helping the Hogs to the SEC championship against Florida. He ranked 10th in school history for tackles for losses in a single season with 16.
“I ready to get this process going and over with,” Soli said.
Soli enters the school year only three classes shy of graduation. His goal is to early enroll in January so he can participate in spring drills in 2019.
“I want to get started and learn as much as I can,” Soli said. “I think that will give me a big advantage in being an early enrollee.”
