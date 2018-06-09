Douglas County High rising senior defensive end Mataio Soli has committed to sign with the Arkansas Razorbacks during December’s early signing period.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder committed during his official visit this weekend in Fayetteville, Ark., with his family.
Last week, Soli cut his list of 50 offers down to three between Arkansas, Auburn and Florida for his college choices.
The 6-foot-3 Soli had offers from national champion Alabama, Wisconsin, Stanford and Oregon among several other schools.
He attended a camp at Florida last week and had an official visit at Auburn scheduled on June 15.
Soli has deep connections in Arkansas as his mother, Karen, is from Sparkman and is an Arkansas graduate.
His father, Junior, who is his position coach at Douglas County High, is a former Razorback defensive lineman. Junior made All-SEC in 995 in helping the Hogs to the SEC championship against Florida. He ranked 10th in school history for tackles for losses in a single season with 16.
“After evaluating my recruitment and talking with the coaches and my family, I’m proud to say that I’m committed to the University of Arkansas,” Soli tweeted on Saturday afternoon.
