With the start of the Southeastern Conference soccer season comes preseason accolades.
Douglasville native and Chapel Hill High graduate Mikayla Krzeczowski has been added to the SEC soccer coaches’ preseason watch list.
She is a junior goalkeeper on the South Carolina Gamecocks team.
Krzeczowski is one of five Gamecock players to make the list. South Carolina opened the season on Friday at home against Fordham.
Since joining the South Carolina team, Krzeczowski owns or shares 12 team records.
Last season, she set the program record with a 0.46 goals against average record.
As a sophomore she started 23 matches and led the conference with a 0.48 goals against average, which ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Div. I. She had 14 shutouts, which set a team record and ranked third nationally.
In a 1-0 overtime win over Notre Dame for season-high and had five stops against No. 4 Clemson and against No. 1 Stanford in the Women’s College Cup.
South Carolina finished 19-3-1 last season and lost 2-0 to Stanford in the Women’s College Cup semifinals.
Krzeczowski was named to the all-conference second team and was a second-team member of the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region team.
South Carolina has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC, according to the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was released earlier this week.
Last weekend, South Carolina and South Florida played to a scoreless tie with Krzeczowski playing 45 minutes.
Prior to signing with South Carolina, Krzeczowski competed for the U.S. National Team Player Pool from 2011-14. She was a member of her Olympic Development Program (ODP) state and regional teams from 2011-13
Krzeczowski played club soccer for the Concorde Fire of the Elite Club National League (ECNL).
