The moment he arrived on campus last week, Miles Richardson had a feeling that Wofford College was his future home.
Following camp, Richardson was offered a scholarship by the Wofford football staff.
The Chapel Hill High rising senior wasted little time accepting the Spartanburg, S.C., school’s offer.
Richardson has committed to sign with the school during National Signing Day in December.
“It just felt right, and it was a no-brainer for me,” Richardson said Tuesday following a seven-on-seven competition. “They believed in me and I built a good relationship with the coaches. I thought they had a great Junior Day and the coaches really wanted me.”
Richardson also had an offer from Shorter University.
However, he felt the NCAA Div. I FCS school was the best fit. The Terriers play in the Southern Conference is a regular in the FCS playoffs.
“They offered and I want to be there,” Richardson said.
He thought about waiting to see what other offers were coming his way but just felt Wofford was his best option.
“I just didn’t want to waste time,” Richardson said. “It felt right and I wanted to jump on the offer. I’m happy.”
Richardson and his mother will make the trip to Wofford on June 24 for another camp. It will be the first time that his mother will be at the school.
He said the location close to home played a big role in his choice.
“I wanted to go away from home but wanted it to be close enough for my family to see me play,” Richardson said. “I’m excited about going back up there so my mother can tour the school.”
