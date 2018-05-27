Chapel Hill High rising senior defensive back Miles Richardson committed to Wofford on Saturday evening.
Richardson finished last season with five interceptions and 21 tackles for the Panthers, which reached the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
In addition, Richardson was named to the All-Region 5-AAAA first team and the All-Douglas County Sentinel team.
He also played wide receiver for the Panthers. Richardson had an offer from Shorter.
