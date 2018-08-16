Both Chapel Hill and Alexander left Tuesday’s match-up feeling good about the rest of the season.
Chapel Hill escaped with a 7-5 non-region win.
However, Alexander coach Zack Graham was still encouraged in what he saw in the team’s first game.
“It is nothing to be down about,” Graham said. “We faced a real good team. I still have a lot of confidence in this team. It was the first game. We will clean some things up and get better.”
It will start this weekend for the two-time defending Region 5-6A champions in the Dugout Classic Tournament. The Cougars will play four games this coming weekend.
Alexander opens region play against Mays on Aug. 23 at home.
“This was a slow start for us but we will get better,” Alexander senior shortstop Georgia Blair said. “You can’t pull nothing negative from the game other than the score.”
Alexander hit the ball well with 13 hits over seven innings and got some solid pitching from senior Brooke Strickland and sophomore Braley Mimbs.
Chapel Hill had a pair of home runs from senior Kira Morgan and sophomore Rylie Moody. Morgan picked up the win.
“They are definitely a tough team,” Morgan said “They never gave up and stayed in the game.”
The Panthers are 3-2 (before Wednesday’s game against Lithia Springs). Chapel Hill opens region play at Sandy Creek today before taking on region contender Central-Carroll on Tuesday at home.
Players say they have gotten adjusted to new coach Adam Graham, who took over for longtime coach Mickey Harper.
“We are slowing getting us to coach Graham and his style,” Morgan said. “We really love him. I think we will continue to improve with the season.”
Graham agreed.
“We know that Alexander is a good team,” said Graham, who is the younger brother of Zack Graham. “We will face some more teams like them in the region. They made a comeback in the game but our girls really played strong. I’ve been proud of their effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.