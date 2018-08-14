Nadia Barbary spent all summer adjusting to the speed of the game as she prepared for her first season of varsity competition.
It was time well spent as the Chapel Hill freshman has emerged as the team’s top hitter.
Coming into tonight’s non-region contest against Alexander, Barbary is leading the Panthers with a .455 batting average after four games.
She has taken a modest approach to her early season success.
“I’m doing what I can to help the team win,” she said following Monday’s practice.
She has played both second base and shortstop for the Panthers, who are 2-2 following a weekend tournament in Carrollton.
In fact, Barbary had success in her first at-bat in a Panthers’ uniform last week.
She had a RBI double in her first plate appearance in the season-opener against South Paulding.
However, the stats do not count because the game was called in the top of the fifth because of lightening. No make-up date has been decided.
“I’m just playing the game that I love to play,” she said.
There was much anticipation about her arrival from Chapel Hill Middle School where she starred in both softball and basketball.
“She is a phenomenal athlete with all the tools,” Chapel Hill first-year coach Adam Graham said. “She is a heck of a softball player. We have moved her from second to short and she has never complained. Her talent obviously jumps off the page but it is her willingness to do anything for her team. She is always smiling.”
Coming into tonight’s game, Barbary has a team-leading .455 average and also leads the team with eight RBI.
She hit her first high school home run over the weekend n a 5-4 win over Heritage.
“You always her about top-knotch players coming into your program,” Graham said. “I think she has done everything to live up to those expectations. The thing that is most impressive is that she is just as good as a person as she is a softball player.”
Apparently she has already caught the attention of college coaches as she has committed to Mississippi State.
“With a player like her there is very few weaknesses,” Graham said. “She will continue to get strong and hit the ball well. Of course she has botched a couple balls that is to be expected. Her tool set is off the chart. When you have a player that is SEC caliber that is seeing a lot because that is as good as it gets.”
Barbary said she will continue to be humble and play the game that she loves.
“I was very impressed with their coaching at Mississippi State and the family atmosphere,” Barbary said. “I’m excited about the rest of the season and how well we can do.”
