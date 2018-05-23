Nathan Mapstone knew he had some high expectations to live up to coming into the season.
As the reigning region pitcher of the year, Mapstone didn’t want a letdown in his season season on the mound.
The Alexander left-hander can rest assure that he met those expectations after being named the Region 5-AAAAAA Pitcher of the Year for a second straight year.
Mapstone led the Cougars to back-to-back region titles, a first in school history.
“I felt that I had a pretty good year, of course you always feel that you can do better,” Mapstone said. “It definitely is an honor to be named the top pitcher for a second straight year.”
Alexander had eight players to make the all-region team with four receiving first team recognition. Named to the first team was Zac Smith at catcher and Zac Warren at shortstop. Austin Slate was named to the first team outfield and Brandon Raiden was a first team pitcher.
Named to the second team was first baseman Mason McLendon.
Receiving honorable mention recognition were Payton Grant, Kyler Harris and Reid Brown.
Zach Romain, who was in his first season as the Cougars coach, was named the region coach of the year.
Baley Coleman of South Paulding was named the region player of the year.
Douglas County had three players named all-region with first baseman Parker Ball making first team. Arty Leger was named to the first team as a utility/designated hitter.
David Hart was named to the second team outfield.
New Manchester had three players named all-region with Jayden Golphin leading the way as a second-team outfielder. Receiving honorable mention honors were Warren Taylor and Josh Johnson.
This past season, Mapstone compiled a 8-2 record with a 0.84 ERA. He had 102 strikeouts in 58 innings of work. Before the season, Mapstone signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Alabama.
“This is definitely a big honor because there were some good pitchers in this region,” Romain said. “We felt all alone that Mapstone was one of the best. He went out each time and just proved it.”
Smith, who signed with Morehead State, led the Cougars with a .417 average. He also had a team-high four home runs.
Both Warren and Slate were sophomores starting in their first season. Warren hit .329 with 17 RBI and six doubles. Slate was second on the team with a .407 average and two home runs with both coming in key situations.
Raiden, who signed with Lawson State Community College in Alabama, had a 7-3 record with a 1.03 ERA in 55 innings.
