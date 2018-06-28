New Manchester is in a similar situation it was in last season with a bit of a different twist.
Two players are once again battling for the starting quarterback spot during summer drills.
Unlike last season, the two candidates have virtually no varsity experience.
In fact, the entire group of skill players, especially at wide receiver, are mostly sophomores.
“We are young in spots but will have some talent there,” New Manchester passing game coordinator Steve Robinson said.
Who will be the signal-caller in the Jaguars’ spread attack is still in debate.
Rising junior Jomaurie Hester and upcoming sophomore Jimmy Inman are currently battling as the team heads to a padded camp today at Newton High in Covington.
“It is some good competition between the two,” Robinson said. “They are both talented and willing to learn. They have shown some good leadership qualities.”
The two are a pair of tall, left-handers will no varsity experience.
Hester was a backup last year on varsity while Inman played mostly on the junior-varsity level.
Last season, seniors Jahrell Polk and Destin White took the majority of the snaps. Polk was the starter and passed for 711 yards and the team’s only three scoring passes.
White split time at wide receiver but threw eight passes.
Robinson said the two have made a lot of progress since spring drills.
“It has been big leaps since spring,” he said. “We still got a long way to go but I’ve been pleased at home they are progressing. They are two great kids and I think one will emerge.”
Hester had one rush last season during his limited varsity time.
“They competition is has been great as we are pushing each other,” Hester said. “We both bring something different to the team. We each have done well but we both have our flaws.”
Inman agreed.
“I want the starting job, and he also wants it,” Inman said. “I think the competition between us will help keep us on our toes. I think the competition will only make the team better.”
The Jaguars will be trying to improve on last season’s 3-7 finish. Also gone from last season’s team is running back Anthony Taylor, who rushed for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The all-region running back is now a freshman at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Senior Quran Beacham will see a lot of action in the backfield and in the slot while the Jaguars have some talented rising sophomore receivers in Horatio Fields and Teondre Carter.
Today will be the second padded camp the Jaguars will do. Earlier this summer, they attended a contact camp at Lassiter High in Marietta.
“These camps give you a taste of what football is really like,” Robinson said. “They speed is much faster than those seven-on-seven camps. You get to see the seams and gaps. The work you do is definitely invaluable.”
