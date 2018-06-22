New Manchester coach Myron Terry says his team is getting better during the month of June but he is really waiting on July.
The Jaguars have been during seven-on-seven drills while some players have been to individual camps.
“We are having a good June with players getting better,” Terry said earlier this week as his team concluded a seven-on-seven session with Villa Rica.
“We really can’t wait for July because that is when you really start playing football,” he said. “We are doing the things now to make sure we get better.”
On Thursday, the Jaguars will make the trip to Newton to participate in a padded camp.
It will be the second contact camp for New Manchester this offseason since spring practice.
The Jaguars travelled to Marietta to participate in a contact at Lassiter, which also featured South Cobb, Campbell, Cherokee, and M.L. King.
“We got some good quality work in,” Terry said. “There were some good teams. You get to see some different personnel and different styles of football.”
When the team breaks for the GHSA mandated deadweek, New Manchester will attend a camp at Kennesaw State.
New Manchester will have a young team as it tries to rebound from a 3-7 season.
“We are getting a lot of work at these camps,” said Quran Beacham, the team’s leading returning receiver. “I will have to help develop the younger players on the team. I have to be a leader.”
Last season, Beacham, a rising senior, had 23 receptions with 154 yards and a touchdown.
The Jaguars will rely on a new quarterback. While Beacham will play some at receiver and running back, he will get some help from rising sophomore Teondre Carter and Horatio Fields.
“I think we are developing as a team,” Carter said. “My role is to get some yardage and help the team win.”
