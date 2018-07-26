Douglas County will be looking for new playmakers as the Tigers try to make a run for a region title.
Graduation took away some of the key components from last season’s team that finished 10-2 and Region 5-AAAAAA runner-up.
However, coach Johnny White is confident that several returners from last season will be able to fill the void.
“This year’s senior class has more camaraderie and understands what it will take to get to the next level,” White said during Tuesday’s Douglas County Schools Media Day event.
The offense will return only four starters but have several players that played a lot during the team’s second-round playoff run.
A big chore will be to rebuild the offensive line, which was hit hard by graduation.
The Tigers have done some shuffling with Parker Ball and Joshua Beatty, a pair of versatile linemen. Both can play all three positions on the line.
Offensive coordinator Travis Smith will be looking for second-year starter Marquise Collins to lead from the quarterback position.
Collins has committed to Davidson College, and recently scored a 34 on the ACT test.
A 1,000-yard passer last season, Collins will benefit from the return of wide receivers Dariyan Wiley, Clayton Tyre and Xavier Gordon.
“We have a lot of new faces that we need to depend on,” Smith said. “We have some talented but it is some unproven. We have some players that have the opportunity to help us. We lost a lot of productions.”
Replacing running backs Uriah West and Deon Rainey, a pair of all-county performers from last season.
Defensively, the Tigers will stick to their 4-3 base. However, county and region player of the year Braelen Oliver is now a freshman at Minnesota.
The coaching staff is looking for Josh Slay to fill the void at the middle linebacker spot.
Returning is a pair of all-state defensive ends in Mataio Soli and Jonathan Jefferson.
“Josh Slay can make plays,” Douglas County defensive coordinator Shawn Austin said. “Slay is that guy.We are going to put a lot of weight on his shoulders. We know he can do it. Our defense is looking to play fast and physical.”
Another key is defensive back Shemar Andrews, who will play three positions. The senior will play the nickel, cornerback and safety positions.
Andrews said he is excited about his expanded role in the defense, which ranked among the best in Class AAAAAA last season.
“I will have to be a leader for us,” Andrews said. “I have to make the right calls in the defense. The coaches will look for me to be a big key in the defense.”
