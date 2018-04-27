Coming into the season, first-year coach Zach Romain knew he would rely on some veterans to help carry the team.
The Alexander coach also realized that he needed some younger player to fill some holes left by graduation.
And some of those replacements came from some unlikely sources.
A few players that didn’t make the squad last season have been critical to the Cougars success heading into the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs today.
The Cougars take on Sequoyah today in a doubleheader at 5 and 7:30 p.m. A if game in the best-of-three series is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“When we had tryouts this year, I invited some players back that go cut last season,” Romain said. “I wanted to give them a second look to see if they would be able to help.”
And they have as the team won the Region 5-AAAAAA title for the second straight season. It is the first time in program history that has happened.
While senior pitcher Brandon Raiden and Nathan Mapstone has been spectacular on the mound as returning starters, a pair of new players have been exceptional in the field and at the plate.
Seniors Kyler Harris and Mason McLendon have provided some firepower at the plate. Another senior, Jamier Kennedy has given the Cougars some quality innings on the mound.
“We were all three disappointing in not making the team last season,” said McLendon a senior first baseman. “We are happy that we are not on the team and proving that we are capable of being an Alexander player and helping the team.”
Mason bats clean-up where he is hitting .338 with 20 runs scored and a Harris is the leadoff hitter and has a .300 average with a team-leading 27 runs scored. He also leads the team with 14 stolen bases.
“I think they have all stepped up, and honestly became the leaders of our team,” said junior Payton Grant, a returning starter. “They are both starting in two of the best spots in the lineup. They had a lot of motivation and has come back 10 times better.”
The Cougars will need a big team effort against Sequoyah, which boost one of the top pitchers in the state.
Alexander is expecting ace Justin Wrobleski to start the series for Sequoyah, which has an 11-18 record.
The 6-foot-2 lefty is a Clemson commit and a Perfert Game All-American.
“You can’t really overlook anyone at this stage in the season,” Harris said. “We just have to focused on what we do best. We are definitely excited because we know this will be a challenge.”
