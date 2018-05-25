Nick Collado was pleasantly surprised at how the Region 5-AAAAAA Player of the Year voting went by the region coaches.
A senior goalkeeper at Alexander, Collado was selected the top player in the region.
“It is surprising because usually that goes to a field player,” the senior said.
But this time, by a mere four votes, Collado was named the top player in the region.
And Cougars coach Jose Cuellar had a good reason why his player was selected. Collado edged out Adrain Strain of region-champion Langston Hughes for the top honors.
“If you look at it, time and time again he made save after save,” Cuellar said. “He had a great season.”
Collado was a big reason that the No. 3 seeded Cougars advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last month. He made some big saves in Alexander’s first round win at Sprayberry in the playoffs.
In addition to Collado, the Cougars had four other players to make the first team and three more to make second team.
Douglas County, which finished as region runner-up, had four players chosen to the first team and three picked for the second team.
Also named to the all-region first team was Reese Ward, Arturo Valdes, Evan Nabors and Colton Wandelt.
Collado had 60 saves this season while Ward, a senior forward, led the team with 13 goals.
Valdes, a senior midfielder, had eight goals including one in the playoffs against Sprayberry. Nabors, who was also the kicker on the playoff football team, had seven goals while playing the back line.
Wandelt, a senior midfielder, had eight goals.
Collado’s twin brother, Freddy, made second team alone with Jarius Green and Kent Appiah. Green, who was a new addition to the team, had 10 goals.
Named to the first team from Douglas County were Tyler Thomas, Jairo Gonzalez, Isami Takeuchi and Elder Chirinos.
Making the second team for the Tigers were Adrean Zavala, Juan Gonzalez and Edwin Acosta.
Thomas, a junior, led the Tigers with 17 goals to go with nine assists while Takeuchi had nine goals and five assists. The junior scored five goals off penalty kicks.
Jairo Gonzalez, a junior, helped control the back for the Tigers and was key in five shutout wins. Chirinos, a senior, had eight assists.
