New Manchester must replace some key offensive personal from a year ago.
However, the Jaguars coaching staff ‘feels good’ about direction of the offense after its first week of spring drills.
Part of the optimism stems from returning an experience offensive line.
The Jaguars have four starters back on a unit that helped average 227 yards of offense per game.
“Having those starters back give us a solid base to work with,” New Manchester pass game coordinator Steve Robinson said. “This is a good group and it gives us a source of leadership for the team.”
Returning to the lineup is right guard Ike Nwosu and right tackle Josh Anjora. Also back is left guard Isaiah Carter and left tackle Amari Stovall.
Stovall is limited during spring drills after having offseason knee surgery.
The Jaguars are also breaking in a new center in Chris Morris, who is a freshman.
“It is huge that we have a lot of guys back on the line,” New Manchester coach Myron Terry said. “We are just asking them to keep working and get better. We will have to rely on them until some of the younger players come around on the team. We are asking them to step up.”
New Manchester must replace its two quarterbacks and the two leading rushers.
Both quarterbacks Jahrell Polk and Destin White have graduated. They combined for 709 yards through the air last season.
The biggest chore is replacing leading rusher Anthony Taylor, who accepted an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Last season, he was named to the All-Region 5-AAAAAA first team after rushing for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He shared the backfield with Vanquez Wheeler, who finished with 593 yards.
Terry will turn to junior Quran Beacham to do most of the rushing. He played mostly the slot position and had 23 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdowns.
Jomaurie Hester and Jimmy Inman are locked into a battle for the quarterback position. They are a pair of left-handers with very limited varsity experience.
“Obviously they have made their share of mistakes but they are learning,” Terry said. “I thought they did a good job the other day in making some decisions. It is not an end all be all situation but we need for them to get some experience.”
