Douglas County will be looking to keep its playoff hopes alive when the Tigers travel to Fairburn to take on Creekside.
The Tigers defeated Creekside 3-2 on Monday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers, and give them a game lead over Creekside for the fourth and final playoff spot.
If the Tigers win today at Creekside, they are almost assured a playoff spot if they sweep Langston Hughes in a series that will start on friday.
“For our playoff chances, that win was huge,” Douglas County coach John Farmer said.
Now, Douglas County will send ace Parker Ball to the mound to help secure the win.
The junior was recently recognized as a Rawlings-Perfect Game Pre-season honorable mention All-American. Ball, a lefty, has a 5-2 record with 62 strikeouts and has given up only 13 runs, five earned in 36 innings.
“I’m use to these type situations,” Ball said. “I don’t see it as a lot of pressure.”
During Monday’s 3-2 extra-innings win, Ball said he was gathering a scoring report on the Creekside team.
“I kind of picked up on their tendencies and what pitches they don’t like to see. We just have to go with the game plan and attack them.”
Senior Weston Myers pitched a superb game in the complete game win for the Tigers on Monday. He threw seven strikeouts with one walk and gave up only five hits in the eight innings.
Weston showed great command as he only threw 91 pitches during the eight innings.
“It was definitely a great performance by Weston,” Farmer said. “He knew what was at stake. Being a senior, he is one of our leaders.”
Douglas County was leading 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh when the Seminoles tied it up. Tigers junior outfielder J.J. Richards made a diving catch as he collided with a teammate.
Richards raised his glove to the umpire but it was ruled a no catch which give the Creekside a runner on second with no outs.
The Seminoles would advance the runner across the plate to tie it.
Arty Leger would hit a sacrifice fly to score Corey Caldwell for the winning run in the eighth inning.
“We faced some adversity in the game, and the players came through,” Farmer said. “As a team, I thought we played very well.”
It was the Tigers first game out of last week’s spring break. The team tried to practice once but rain shorten the workout.
“You really never know what you are going to get coming out of the break,” Farmer said. “I was definitely pleased with the effort. I think the team was very rested and rejuvenated coming into the game.”
