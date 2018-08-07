The softball programs in the county has produced some top competition. Several players have gone on to play at the next level.
Here five players that should challenge for postseason player or lither of the year honors:
Anayah Baker, Lithia Springs: She would be given serious consideration for county postseason honors. The junior was named the Region 6-AAAAA Player of the Year after helping lead the Lions into the postseason for the second straight season. She hit .538 with six home runs in 2017.
Georgia Blair, Alexander: The senior shortstop is a four-year varsity player and a big reason the team has won back-to-back region titles. She has been solid in the field and a leader at the plate. Blair is chasing the all-time career home run record for the program and is seven away from tying it. She had 10 homers last season. She also hit .588 with 47 RBI in 2017.
Taylor Middlebrook, Alexander: The junior moves over from Chapel Hill where she was a standout in the infield. Middlebrook will solidify the Cougars at third base. A Mississippi State commit, Middlebrook was all-county after hitting .451 with 33 RBI and scored 33 runs. She will give the Cougars some added speed on the base pads.
Kira Morgan, Chapel Hill: The senior has been a mainstay on the Panthers pitching staff. She logged most of the time in the circle last season and this will be no different in 2018. Last season in helping team to second round of the state playoffs, Morgan had 73 strikeouts in 184 innings and finished with a 2.43 ERA.
Brooke Strickland, Alexander: The senior has been the main pitcher since entering the Cougars’ program as a freshman. After stellar junior season, she was named the Douglas County Sentinel Pitcher of the Year and also garnered all-region honors. While some young pitchers still develop, Strickland will again be the ace of the staff. She had 75 strikeouts in 127 innings and a 2.86 ERA in 2017.
