Quran Beacham has patiently awaited his turn to lead the New Manchester offense.
That moment has now arrived for the rising senior running back.
With the graduation of the Jaguars top two running back, Beacham will now be the featured running back in their Spread offensive attack.
And Beacham is poised for the challenge of leading a young offense that features a veteran offensive line.
“I’m forward to leading the team and doing what I can to make us successful,” Beacham said. “This is our year to make some noise and get into the playoffs. It is a big season for us despite the fact that we might be inexperienced at some spots.”
Finding a starting quarterback has been the big emphasis since spring drills. Both quarterbacks Jahrell Polk and Destin White have graduated. They combined for 709 yards through the air last season.
Jomaurie Hester and Jimmy Inman are locked into a battle for the quarterback position. They are a pair of left-handers with very limited varsity experience.
Whoever gets the job will operate behind an offensive line that has four returning starters.
“We are the most experienced at the offensive line, and we have to drive the entire offense,” New Manchester offensive coach and run game coordinator Ben Ford said. “We have to lead by example and become very active in our leadership role on this team.”
With the experienced line, Beacham is confident that he can fill the void left by the graduation of running backs Anthony Taylor and Vanquez Wheeler.
Both were a pair of transferred that sparked the offense during last season’s 3-7 finish.
The biggest chore is replacing Taylor, who was the team’s leading rushing and one of the top running backs in Region 5-AAAAAA a year ago. He accepted an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Last season, he was named to the All-Region 5-AAAAAA first team after rushing for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Wheeler, who transferred from Villa Rica, finished with 593 yards.
The two had all but 54 of the team’s 327 carries during the 2017 season.
To utilize his talent last season, Beacham played the slot position where he was the team’s leading receiver with 23 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. His best game was in a 27-26 loss to Northgate where he had two receptions for 42 yards and his lone touchdown.
Against county rival Alexander, he had six receptions fore 37 yards.
“We expect big things for him,” New Manchester coach Myron Terry said. “He has waiting his turn to be the featured back. An added bonus is that we know he can catch the ball out of the backfield.”
Beacham doesn’t have any offers yet but Terry said several schools have shown interest. Terry said they are waiting to see him film running the football.
Both are banking that the offensive line will open up the holes for him to showcase that talent.
“Quran has done well at all the camps he has attended,” Terry said. “He is definitely on their radar. He is a great kid, and we know he will definitely be able to help lead us.”
