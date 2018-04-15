Competing in its first meet since spring break, the Chapel Hill Middle track and field team appeared sharp at its Wildcat Middle School Invitational.
The Wildcats had a couple participants to break school records and set person records in the meet held at Chapel Hill High on Saturday.
Chapel Hill boys won seven events to take first with 140 points as Oak Hill Middle was second with 128 points. Mason Creek compiled 96.5 points for third as Factory Shoals had 55 points for fourth in the 15-team field.
On the girls side, Chapel Hill won four events to take first with 150 points as Factory Shoals finished second with 95 points. Mason Creek finished fourth with 69.5 points.
“I’m extremely pleased at how we did,” said Chapel Hill coach Wynne Lougher, who served as meet director. “I’ve heard we had a lot of personal best records, and they is always a good thing. You really never know how things will go after a week off. I though our kids really responded to everything. We did some good things.”
Jaylen Slade set three school records in a dominating performance. He won the triple jump in a record 44-feet, 4.5 inches before breaking his other two records in the 100 and 200-meters event.
Slade went 10.93 seconds in the 100 and came back and did a 22.04 in the 200. The eighth-grader anchored both the 400 and 1,600 relay teams to second place finishes.
“I thought I did a grew job in helping my team,” said Slade, who was named the county MVP in football this past season. “A few of us got together over the break and did some workouts. I’m just trying to get better. I thankful to my coaches for the training.”
Kendall Campbell set a school record with a throw of 158-2, which is the best distance in the nation for a middle school thrower. He went 45-9 to set a new personal mark in the shot put.
“I thought I threw the shot decent but I’m proud of myself in the discus,” Campbell said. “It felt good to beat my own record.”
Other first place finishes for the Chapel Hill boys include Sam Austin in the pole vault (8-6) and Bryson Brown went 43.6 to win the 300 hurdles.
On the girls side, seventh-grader Skylar Soli threw 89-2 to win the discus. Brianna Cleary went 31-1.5 to win the triple jump as Lauren Jones went 5:57 to take first in the 1,600 race.
Rounding out the first place finishers for Chapel Hill was Abigail Turnbull with a time of 16.13 to win the 100 hurdles.
