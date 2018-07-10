KENNESAW - Ricky Dobbs homecoming didn’t end exactly as he had planned but the former Douglas County standout had no complaints about his experience.
Dobbs, an officer in the Navy, was playing his first football game in the state since leaving high school. He was the quarterback of Primetime, a team that played in the American Flag Football League.
Primetime lost 35-14 to Fighting Cancer at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw.
Many of Dobbs’ family member and friends were in attendance for the game, which was televised by the NFL Network.
“It was an awesome experience,” Dobbs said. “I had a lot of folks to come out and support me. It is something that you sort of experience once in a lifetime. It was so unreal.”
Primetime was playing in the AFFL semifinals with the winners advances to the championship game next week in Indianapolis. The ultimate finals will feature the amateur team playing the former pros for a $1 million payoff in Houston.
Dobbs led Primetime to two first half scores as the game went back-and-fourth in the opening half. It was tied at 14-14 going into intermission.
However, in the second half Fighting Cancer made the necessary adjustments to keep Primetime out of the end zone en route to a 35-14 victory.
In the second contest, former Atlanta Falcon quarterback Michael Vick’s team lost to a team coached by Chad Ochocinco.
Despite the loss, Dobbs said he was pleased with his experience.
“It was a lot of fun and I was pleased to have the opportunity to compete,” Dobbs said. “It was a thrilled to do it. I loved the opportunity to be back in the spotlight.”
Dobbs had played semi-pro football the last couple of years and jumped at the opportunity to play in the AFFL.
However, this might be his one and only opportunity as he is scheduled to be shipped out to the Middle East for his next Navy assignment.
This will be his third season tour during his military career. He had previously been stationed at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, which allowed him the opportunity to play football.
“This was sort of bitter sweet for me,” Dobbs said. “I would definitely like to play some more football. I really don’t know right now. I pretty excited about my new assignment. You hate leaving your family but you understand that this is your job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.