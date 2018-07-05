If Ricky Dobbs had a chance to do some things over again, he might have taken a different approach in turns of football.
After serving his required five-year obligation to the military, Dobbs might have persuade a professional football career.
Instead, he decided to sign-up for another hitch in the Navy to continue his military career.
But he has not stayed too far from the game that he loves.
“I have those moments when I think about what could have been different,” Dobbs said. “I thought about how I could have been in a better position to train and give it a shot. I’m happy with my decision and I love serving my country.”
Saturday Dobbs will be back in the metro Atlanta area playing football. He is the quarterback for a team called Primetime, which plays in the inaugural season of the American Flag Football League.
The AFFL is composed of teams of amateur players and teams composed of former NFL players like Michael Vick.
Dobbs’ Primetime team will play Fighting Cancer at 7 p.m. at Kennesaw State’s Fifth Third Stadium.
It will be the first time since a 16-7 loss at Statesboro in the playoffs that Dobbs has played a football game in Georgia.
He has several family members and friends expected to attend the game as he has purchased 250 tickets for the game.
“I have a lot of people that never got to see me play at Navy,” Dobbs said. “I’m definitely excited about this opportunity. I’m trying to bring all of Douglasville to the game. It will be fun. I just have to go out and make plays and be smart. I know it will be a good atmosphere.”
Since leaving the Naval Academy as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, Dobbs has played some semi-pro football.
While winning in front of the home crowd is big, there is also something bigger at stake for the teams.
The winner advances to the championship game and that winner will play for a $1 million payday in Houston. The amateur team winner will face the pro team winner for the payday on July 19 in a game shown on the NFL Network.
“It’s exciting and I definitely want to play in the championship,” Dobbs said.
Later this month, Dobbs is scheduled to be begin a two year stint in the Middle East as his next assignment. He has been at the Naval Academy the last three years working in the admission office.
“This is sort of a homecoming and a chance to say good-bye to some family and friends,” Dobbs said. “I’m ready. It is something that you get use to being in the service.”
