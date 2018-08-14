The preseason is over.
Now, the real games begin for teams in the county.
All but Alexander and Lithia Springs will open the season this week.
Chapel Hill, Douglas County and New Manchester will open the season on the road in non-region contests.
Last weekend, all the teams got a taste of competition with scrimmage games.
Although Chapel Hill lost to Peachtree Ridge, a Class 7A team, Panthers coach Justin DeShon was encouraged at what he saw.
The Panthers were only down 14-7 at halftime and played a quarter without starting quarterback K.J. Burton.
“We did some things that were good,” DeShon said. “It was the normal first week jitters. I think we will be fine and ready to go.”
Newnan is also a Class 7A school, and DeShon expects another test.
The Cougars are coached by Chip Walker, who built a powerhouse program at Sandy Creek.
Newnan lost 24-21 to Whitewater after the Wildcats recovered a fourth-quarter fumble in the Newnan end zone when the freshmen were in the game.
“I thought it went really well,” Walker told the Newnan Times-Herald. “It was 21-10 at the half and we basically pulled the starters.”
New Manchester struggled in its contest at two-time defending champion Rome but coach Myron Terry said his team didn’t leave discouraged.
The Wolves overpowered New Manchester 56-6 at Barron Stadium in the final dress rehearsal for the season.
Rome ran out to a 35-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter. The Jaguars lone touchdown came in the second quarter when quarterback Jimmy Inman connected with Jomaurie Hester for a 66-yard scoring play.
“For us, this was a goal-oriented trip to see how we match up against one of the best teams in the state,” Terry said. “We could have played an easier opponent and gave ourself a false sense of security. I think we got a lot better because of this scrimmage. We got some good film and we look to make some improvements. I think we will get better.”
The Jaguars open the season on Friday against Pace Academy in Mableton.
“We are ready to go,” Terry said.
Douglas County escaped with a 7-0 win over visiting Jonesboro in a scrimmage game that was cut short.
The storm that came through Douglasville struck the electrical system at Jimmy Johnson Stadium and the game was without lights and a scoreboard.
Douglas County backup quarterback Justin Franklin scored on a 19-yard run just before the game was called because of darkness.
The Tigers open the season at Hillgrove on Friday.
“We got some work to do,” Tigers coach Johnny White said. “I thought the defense played well. We got some mistakes that we need to clean up on both sides of the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.