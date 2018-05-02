There were 69 athletes that made it through their track and field sectional meet last weekend.
Chapel Hill had the largest group to make it through the Class AAAA Sectional meet in Columbus. The Panthers had 13 females qualify for the state meet in 26 events. On the boy’s side, the Panthers had nine athletes in 20 events to qualify for the state meet in Rome in two weeks.
Alexander had nine females to make it out of Sectional to qualify for the Class AAAAAA meet in Carrollton.
Chapel Hill junior Freddie Allen III qualified for the maximum of five events. He will participate in the 110-meters and 300 hurdles in addition to doing the long jump and running on both the 400 and 1,600 relay teams.
He is the only athlete from the county to make it to state in five events.
Brenda Ayuk and Jermaine Anderson head back to state where they were individual champions last season.
Ayuk won the 800 at the state meet at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton while Anderson was the Class AAAA shot put champion. The Arkansas State signee is among the top throwers in the nation.
Anderson qualified for state in both the discus and shot put events. Overall, the Panthers had nine participants to make the state meet in 20 events.
Senior Tyre Shelton qualified in the 100 and 200 events in addition to running the anchor leg on the 400 relay. Last season, Shelton, a Miami-Ohio football signee, finished third in the 100 race at last season’s state meet in Rome.
Kayla Alexander, a senior at Chapel Hill, is a two-time state champion in the 100 hurdles. She finished runner-up last season after winning state as a freshman and sophomore.
The Louisvile signee has also qualified in the 300 hurdles and long jump in addition to running on the 400 relay. Last summer, Alexander won a national championship in the 100 hurdles in Kansas.
Alexander was part of the Panthers’ 400 relay team that won state en route to winning the first girls state team title in school history. Chapel Hill won the 1,600 relay in the meet’s last event to capture the state title last season at Valhalla Stadium on the Berry College campus in Rome.
A few freshmen will be competing at state for the first time. Alexander freshman Jazzmin Taylor will compete in the high jump and 400 meters in addition to the 400 relay.
Derica Price of Chapel Hill made the state meet in the 100 event and 400 relay events.
Freshman Dae’Nitra Hester of New Manchester will compete in the 400 meters and 400 and 1,600 relay at the state meet.
