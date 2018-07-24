Last week the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation announced its Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which goes to the top receiver in college football’s highest division.
Former Alexander receiver Justin Hall was among that made the watch list. As a sophomore at Ball State, Hall is considered among the top receivers in the country.
But he is not the only former receiver from the county that is doing well th Div. I level as a receiver.
Here is a look at some of the top Div. I receivers from the county:
Aaron Cauthen, Tennessee State: The former Douglas County High two-sport athlete, Cauthen is a redshirt sophomore for the Nashville school. He played in seven games last season for Tennessee State and saw action at tight end and on special teams. He is a former quarterback at Douglas County, who was converted to tight end his final season. Cauthen, who is 6-foot-5, 235 pounds also played basketball.
Yassar El-Amin, Samford: The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior is a former three-time all-region receiver at Douglas County High. He was also a member of the Tigers’ quarterfinalist basketball team. Last season, El-Amin had 19 receptions in six games. He had 196 receiving yards with his longest being a 70-yard pass reception. Coming into the season, Samford has been ranked No. 10 in FCS by the College Football America Yearbook.
Justin Hall, Ball State: In only one season on the collegiate level, the former Alexander standout has established himself as a top receiver in the country. Last season, he led all freshman in the nation with 78 receptions and was ranked fourth among all freshman in receiving yards with 801. He led the Cardinals in receptions in 11 straight games. A former Douglas County Sentinel Player of the Year, Hall was also a standout in basketball and track and field during his high school career.
Fidel Ogbeifun, Liberty: A former Douglas County High standout, he enters his sophomore year for the Flames. Liberty is in the second year of its two-year transition to the FBS level. Last season, the 6-2, 240-pound Ogbeifun saw action in seven of the team’s 11 games. He finished with one reception for 29 yards against Morehead State. This past spring, he was named to the Big South Conference Presidential Honor Roll.
Isaac Zicco, Purdue: A former record-setting receiver at Alexander, the senior is looking for a breakout year for the Boilermakers. He played in 11 games last season while making three starts. He caught six passes for 34 yards and a touchdown last season for the Big Ten Conference school. Prior to arriving at Purdue, he was an honorable mention National Junior College Athletic Association All-American as a sophomore at Georgia Military College. His 938 receiving yards in his final season ranked sixth in the NJCAA.
