The bats went silent for Douglas County at the wrong time.
Facing its biggest competition of the young season, the Tigers could only manage two hits against South Paulding in a Region 5-AAAAAA contest at the North Douglas Athletic Complex.
Unable score any runs against the region-contending Spartans, Douglas County dropped a 6-0 decision for its first region loss of the season.
It snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Tigers, who are now 10-4 overall and 9-1 in the region.
South Paulding improves to 12-7 and 5-1. The teams play again on Monday at South Paulding.
“We will be back on Monday, we are good,” said Tigers junior Parker Ball, who had one of the team’s two hits. “We know what we have to do. We know them now so we have to come back strong.”
Ball, who is the ace of the staff, will pitch Monday’s game. Sophomore Arty Leger was the only other Tiger player to get a hit in 23 at-bats for the team.
“We couldn’t hit, and we made two costly errors,” Tigers coach John Farmer said. “We struggled against some good pitching. We pitched good enough to win.”
Senior Weston Myers pitched the complete game and give up eight hits and all six runs, five were earned. He also had three strikeouts and walked two batters.
“Weston threw a sensational game,” Ball said. “We just got to give him some runs.”
Meanwhile the Tigers were unable to hit South Paulding senior Baley Coleman. The LaGrange College commit threw 85 pitches and hit six strikeouts.
“When you pitch as good as he did, everything usually takes care of itself,” South Paulding coach Jay Sneddon said. “He was very efficient and was hitting his zones.”
The Tigers will play a makeup game against Tri-Cities on Saturday morning before Monday’s rematch at South Paulding.
