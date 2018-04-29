After months of offseason conditioning and preparations, tams finally get back on the field this week.
All five county teams will open spring football drills and conclude the 10-day period with a scrimmage game.
“We are ready and excited,” New Manchester coach Myron Terry said.
Under GHSA rules, teams are allowed 10 days to practice, which includes a scrimmage game.
After its first playoff appearance since 2014, there is plenty excitement this spring at Douglas County, which reached the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Tigers return several players and have plenty of players that have already been offered scholarships. Like last season, several college coaches are expecting during the practice periods.
Defensive ends Mataio Soli and Jonathan Jefferson have drawn the most attention from college coaches.
“All the players know a lot of scouts will be out there,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “It will be a chance for us to get better as a team and for our guys to get seen. I think everybody is real excited about the opportunity.”
Chapel Hill will be breaking in a new defensive coordinator this spring with Mike Wagner moving over from South Paulding.
Panthers coach Justin DeShon said that the scheme and terminology will not change much.
“We got a good group of guys coming back,” said DeShon, who has led the Panthers to back-to-back playoff appearances. “We are looking forward to coach Wagner coming over. We will stay in our base to keep the guys comfortable in what they know.”
Alexander will be looking to replace 2,000-yard passer Mason Wood, who was an all-region performer the last two season.
Also filling a few spots on the offensive line and on defense will be a prior for the Cougars. Alexander and Chapel Hill will scrimmage at the conclusion of spring drills.
Douglas County will scrimmage at Pebblebrook while New Manchester takes on South Cobb.
