After nine days of competing against each other, teams will get their shot at some different competition.
Teams in the county will conclude their annual spring practice with scrimmage games this evening.
Douglas County and New Manchester will play teams from Cobb County while Chapel Hill and Alexander will battle for the second straight spring.
“It is going to be good to play someone,” Chapel Hill defensive back Mile Richardson said. “We know what we are walking into. It is going to be a challenge for the defense.”
Here is a look at the story lines from the games:
Alexander: For the first time in two seasons, someone other than Mason Wood will direct the Cougars’ offense. The all-region quarterback has graduated leaving a void to fill. Sophomore Blake Hembree and freshman Coopr Abernathy are the two battling this spring for the job.
Hembree was Wood’s back up while Abernathy led the freshman team. They will get some valuable experience in today’s game against Chapel Hill.
They will both operate under a revamped offensive line but have talented all-region receiver Jalen Morgan back. The running game will rely on junior Quinton Brown, who had 648 yards rushing last season, the sixth-most in the region.
Chapel Hill: The Panthers spent most of its spring getting familiar with new defensive coordinator Mike Wagner, who comes over from South Paulding. This should be the strength of the team with the return of several starters. Junior Kevin Burton returns to his middle linebacker spot after missing several games last season with a leg injury.
Douglas County: Finding a reliable running back was the key issue coming into spring. The Tigers have moved several players around the offensive line. The wide receiver group will likely be the deepest, which gives quarterback Marquise Collins returning.
Defensively, Josh Slay returns at linebacker and has moved to the inside position. The secondary should be solid with several starters while Mataio Soli and Jonathan Jefferson gives the Tigers two of the best defensive ends in the state.
New Manchester: The Jaguars will be looking for playmakers to arise during its scrimmage with South Cobb. Graduation took its toll on several of its talented skill position players. Whoever emerges as the starting quarterback will operate behind an experienced offensive line.
Returning to the lineup is right guard Ike Nwosu and right tackle Josh Anjora. Also back is left guard Isaiah Carter and left tackle Amari Stovall.
Stovall is limited during spring drills after having offseason knee surgery.
The Jaguars are also breaking in a new center in Chris Morris, who is a freshman.
Jomaurie Hester and Jimmy Inman are locked into a battle for the quarterback position. They are a pair of left-handers with very limited varsity experience.
