Douglasville, Georgia (30134)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.