Basketball coaches across the state received some good news when the Georgia High School Association passed a motion to begin practice a week earlier in October.
Under the new motion, that was passed with a 60-4 vote on Monday, basketball practice can start on Oct. 22, which gives teams three weeks to prepare for the season.
The GHSA held its semi-annual executive committee meeting at the Macon Marriott City Center in Macon on Monday morning.
Basketball coaches had been lobbying for years for extended practice time at the beginning of the season.
“It was great hearing that it passed,” Lithia Springs coach J.W. Cantrell said. “It is something that should have been done five years ago.”
Cantrell said the extra week will help teams forces on fundamentals in the first week of the practice.
“We don’t have to go right into the start of practice and start game planning,” Cantrell said. “This will definitely help the kids with fundamentals. They will have more time to adjust to what we are trying to do.”
The proposal was introduced to the committee by coaches in Region 3-AAAAAAA.
ALLEN PLACES HIGH IN CALIFORNIA: It was a successful spring break track and field meet for Chapel Hill junior Freddie Allen III.
Participating in the Arcadia Invitational outside of Los Angeles, Allen placed fourth in the long jump at 23-feet, 4.35 inches.
He went a personal-best 14.52 seconds to place sixth in the 110-meters hurdles.
FEGANS RANKS HIGH: Landmark Christian sophomore Erin Fegans went a season-best 11:04.4 to place third overall in the two mile at the Mobile Meet of Champions in Alabama.
The field consisted of state champions from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia.
When converted to the 3,200, it places her sixth in Georgia for all classifications and first in the sophomore class.
