Tanner Langley gets Team USA baseball tryout

Tanner Langley says it is more excitement than nervousness as he heads to California next week to tryout for the Team USA 12U baseball team.
The 12-year-old Fairplay Middle School seventh-grader is one of five Georgians invited to the three-day tryout event held at VTV Baseball in Castaic, Calif. There were 112 players from across the nation that were selected for the tryouts, which run Monday through Wednesday.
“I’m real excited about the opportunity,” Langley said. “I’m more excited than nervous because I love baseball.”
During the tryouts, the players will receive an opportunity to showcase their skills in from of 12U National Team coaches.
Players will be evaluated on their skills and athletic ability during the tryouts. The players will compete in a four-game championship style tournament.
At the conclusion, USA Baseball will select about 14 players to move to compete at the 12U National Team Trials. All players will return home on July 29.
“I’ve gone through a lot of training to get ready for this,” Langley said. “I’m excited about the chance to do this.”
Players selected to the team will return to California on Aug. 18 to train for a few days before leaving for Mexico to compete in the COPABE Pan Am Championships from Aug. 25-Sept. 2.
Langley just competed his travel ball season with the Georgia Mavericks.
A center fielder, Langley is trying to become the second baseball player in his family to compete for Team USA. Langley’s uncle, Torre, is a former standout at Alexander High.
Torre competed on the 2005 Team USA that won a silver medal during international competition.
Torre was a third round draft pick for Miami in 2006. He played six seasons in the minor leagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.