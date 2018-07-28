Team open fall sports practices this week

Teams can officially begin preparing for the upcoming softball, volleyball and cross country seasons on Monday.
Under GHSA rules, practice start for the fall sports teams.
Football practice opened on last Wednesday for teams with a five-day conditioning period. Football teams can put on full pads beginning on Aug. 1.
While some softball players will be in California this week competing in a national tournament, the majority will be ready to open practice on Monday.
“Every since the last game of the season, we have been chopping at the bit to get started,” Alexander coach Zach Graham said. “You go into the season trying to get better and redeem yourself from last season.”
Alexander won its second consecutive Region 5-AAAAAA championship last season and figure to be a contender this season.
The Cougars return four starters from last season but several returning players go a lot of playing time.
Graham said all but one of his players will be missing when practice open because of travel ball obligations.
“It would be really cool to get a three-peat,” Graham said. “Repeating as region champions is a part of one of our goals.”
Lithia Springs and Douglas County will also be looking to return to the postseason for a third straight year.
Douglas County will have a new coach in Krista McKenney, who was an assistant at Mason Creek.
For the first time since Chapel Hill opened in 1999, someone other than Mickey Harper will be leading the program.
Adam Graham was named the new head coach for the Panthers after Harper accepted a similar position at Bremen.
During his 19 years as the Chapel Hill coach, Harper built the team into a powerhouse with 450 wins and a state title.
A 2001 graduate of Douglas County High, Graham has previous head coaching experience at Villa Rica. He was also an assistant at Augusta State and Haralson County.
Teams can begin playing on Aug. 3.
Alexander will scrimmage Heard County on Aug. 2 at home before opening the regular season on Aug. 14 at Chapel Hill.
This game will not pit two of the county’s most successful programs against each other but will also seed the Graham brothers go up against each other.
Chapel Hill opens the season on Aug. 8 against South Paulding.
The senior class at Chapel Hill will have the last group of players that were on the team for the 2015 state championship season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.