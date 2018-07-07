The summer vacation is over for football teams throughout the state.
With the annual Georgia High School Association dead week period ending Saturday, teams can resume their summer workout schedules.
“It is good to get some time off,” Chapel Hill rising senior defensive back Mile Richardson said. “Now it’s time to go back to work. You definitely know what time it is.”
During the mandatory ‘dead week’, which is held the week of the Fourth of July, prohibited teams from participating in voluntary workouts, camps and clinics, weight training and competition.
However, players routinely workout on their own. They often get together in groups to stay in shape during the time off.
“The rest is always a good thing,” Douglas County rising senior offensive lineman Parker Ball said. “We had some group chats and talked about some things. I know some guys got together to get some work in.”
Two-sport athletes like Ball stayed business during the time away from football.
In addition to attending some college camps, Ball is also a standout baseball player. He was involved with his travel baseball team during the dead week period.
“This gave me a chance to focus on my other sport,” said Ball, who has some football offers.
Teams like Alexander and Chapel Hill had a two week break. They traditionally start their summer break the week before the mandatory dead week.
“We definitely appreciate the coaches for giving us the extra time,” Richardson said. “They realized that we have been working hard during the month of June and rewards us. Now that the break is over, I’m ready to get back to work.”
It full throttle for teams as they have a little over two weeks to get ready for the start of practice.
The first official day of practice is July 25 with teams participating in conditioning practice. The earliest teams can practice in pads is Aug. 1 with a the season starting on Aug. 18.
Chapel Hill, Douglas County and New Manchester will have their season openers on Aug. 17 with Alexander and Lithia Springs beginning a week later.
“The break is great to take your mind off football,” Douglas County rising senior linebacker Josh Slay said. “We still have plenty of work to do if we ant a state championship banner hanging from our gym.”
