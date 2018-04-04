The regions will remain the same for the five county teams, but they have changed non-region opponents for the upcoming football season.
The GHSA released the schedules of all the state’s football teams last week.
There will be some interesting non-region games before teams dive into their region schedule.
Last season, three of the five county teams made the postseason.
Graduation will have some teams retooling to make another playoff run.
Teams in Region 5-AAAAAA play an eight-game region schedule which only allows for two non-region games to start the season. Mays is the two-time region champion while Douglas County finished runner-up last season.
Alexander finished third in the nine-team region and made the postseason for the fifth straight year, which is the currently longest streak for a county team.
Alexander opens the season on Aug. 31 at Cedartown, which finished as the Region 5-AAAA runner-up last season. Alexander hasn’t lost a season-opener since the 2012 opener against Bremen.
The Cougars other non-region opponent will be Newnan (Aug. 31), which will start the second-year of the Chip Walker tenure.
Walker built Sandy Creek into a state contender during his time at the Tyrone school.
Alexander will open its region schedule against South Paulding at home on Sept. 7. The Spartans went 1-9 last season but have a new head coach in Jason Thompson.
Chapel Hill, which made the postseason for the second straight season, will open on Aug. 17 at Newnan. The Panthers will host Ola on Aug. 24 in their home opener.
Chapel Hill continue its non-region rivalry with Starr’s Mill (Sept. 7) and Whitewater (Sept. 14).
The Panthers will open their Region 5-AAAA schedule at Troup.
Last season, Douglas County had its best season since 2005. The Tigers finished as region runner-up and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Douglas County had its first 10-win season since 2005 and finished ranked No. 9 in the final Georgia Sports Writers Association poll. It was also the first since the 2005 season.
The Tigers open the season on Aug. 17 against Class AAAAAAA Hillgrove, which reached the second round of the playoffs in the state’s highest classification.
Douglas County second game will be against Eagle’s Landing on Aug. 24 at home. Last season, Eagle’s Landing reached the second round of the Class AAAAA layoffs. The Tigers open their region schedule against Northgate at him on Sept. 7.
Lithia Springs will open the season against New Manchester, in the only non-region game against county teams. The Lions have never defeated New Manchester in four previous meetings.
Lithia Springs, which will be in the second year of the Kevin Hill era. The Lions will take on Berkmar and Clarkston in their other two non-region contest.
This will be the first meeting against both opponents.
In addition to its non-region game against Lithia Springs, New Manchester will play at Pace Academy on Aug. 17 in the Jaguars’ season-opener.
Last season, Pace, a private school in Buckhead, lost in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs to eventual state champion Calhoun.
New Manchester will play at Creekside on Sept. 7 for its first region game.
