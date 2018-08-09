Alexander and Heard County will be in a similar situation when the two meet Friday in a scrimmage game.
Both teams will be breaking in new quarterbacks for the season.
Heard County will start Alijah Huzzie as he looks to replace four-year starter Emory Jones, who now at Florida.
Alexander will go with Blake Hembree to replace two-year starter Mason Wood, who is a walk-on at Georgia.
Unlike Hembree, Huzzie has some playing experience at quarterback and was a starter at wide receiver for the Class AA school in Franklin.
Between his previous experiences getting reps under center for HC and playing a vital part in last year’s offense at receiver, the senior is confident in his abilities to take full control this season.
“I’m getting more comfortable heading into the season,” Huzzie said prior to practice on Monday. “Just with the experience that I’ve got starting before, I’ve went through it and know how it is. I think that’ll help me in the long run.”
Alexander coach Matt Combs has been pleased with the progress that Hembree has made since spring.
“He is getting better each day,” Combs said. “He understands that he has to play big. Blake knows that a lot ride on him. He has put in the work.”
Following this week’s scrimmage, the Cougars will have a week off before opening the season on Aug. 24 at Cedartown.
Here is a look at other scrimmage games on Friday:
Chapel Hill at Peachtree Ridge: The Lions missed the postseason for the first time in four season in 2017. It is the second-year of the Reggie Stancil era at the Gwinnett County school. Chapel Hill is looking for a test from the Class 7A school as it tries to make the postseason for a third straight year.
Jonesboro at Douglas County: Last season was rebuilding year for Jonesboro as it finished 3-7 and missed the postseason. Although Jonesboro drops from 6A to 5A this season, the Cardinals are playing in a tough region. Jonesboro’s strength is on the offensive line where juniors Zach Hayes and Jeff Mays return. The Cardinals have to replace all-county running back Matavion Brooks, who had nine touchdowns last season.
B.E.S.T. Academy at Lithia Springs: B.E.S.T., which stands for Business, Engineering, Science and Technology, is in its eighth-year of existence in Atlanta. The team has reached the Class AA playoffs the last two years.
New Manchester at Rome: Myron Terry is throwing his team to the Wolves - literally. The young New Manchester team will take on two-time defending Class 5A champions at Barron Stadium. New Manchester’s young defense will be tested by Class 5A Preseason All-State quarterback Knox Kadum. The dual threat signal-caller passed for 2,046 yards and rushed for 737 yards and accounted for 15 wins.
