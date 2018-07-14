It is the final push in summer competition.
Teams in the county have events scheduled this week as they prepare for the start of the season.
Alexander will make its annual trip to the FCA Camp in Carrollton on Monday through Wednesday at the University of West Georgia.
Chapel Hill will participate in a pair of activities.
Chapel Hill will attend a seven-on-seven camp at Kennesaw State University on Tuesday. The Panthers will follow that with a contact camp on Thursday at Paulding County High.
“It is getting down to the nitty gritty for teams now,” Chapel Hill coach Justin Deshon said.
Teams can open practice on July 25 with a three-day conditioning period. The earlier teams can put on equipment is Aug. 1 under GHSA rules.
This was the first week back from the GHSA-mandated ‘deadweek’ when teams were not allowed to hold any activities.
Douglas County hosted a seven-on-seven camp that featured Chapel Hill, Lithia Springs and South Cobb.
“I thought we had a really good week considering that we had been off for 17 days,” Deshon said. “I thought we were extremely sharp. This camp allowed us an opportunity teach and get some reps in.”
Douglas County coach Johnny White was also pleased at the way his team responded coming out of the break.
“We moved around well and was very physical,” White said. “We had a few guys missing on defense. I was happy with what I saw.”
The Tigers have concluded competition and will spend next week with conditioning and weight training.
“I feel good where we are at,” White said. “I think we are probably one defensive lineman away from being a real good team.”
