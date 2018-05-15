Douglas County High has named Travis Smith as its new athletic director.
Smith is the Tigers football offensive coordinator and a teacher in the physical education department.
Prior to coming to Douglas County High, Smith served in the same capacity at Langston Hughes High in Fulton County.
A Dublin native, Smith played at Presbyterian College in South Carolina.
The athletic director’s job came open when Albert Lindsey was appointed principal at Lithia Springs High. Lindsey was recently named the Region 5-AAAAAA Athletic Director of the Year.
