Douglas County principal Andre Weaver didn’t have to look far for the school’s new athletics director.
With Albert Lindsey moving into the principal role at Lithia Springs High next school year, the position became open.
Weaver has tabbed current assistant head football and offensive coordinator Travis Smith to head the athletic department.
“I’m very thankful for Mr. Weaver in believing in me and extending this opportunity,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to building on what Mr. Lindsey and Mr. Weaver have build here at Douglas County and taking it to the next level.”
Smith, a Dublin native, came to Douglas County in 2016 when Johnny White was appointed the head coach. Both served on Willie Cannon’s staff at Langston Hughes prior to the move.
Smith said he will tap into his network of coaches and administrators for help in succeeding in his new position.
“Although this is something new to me, I’m very confident in my ability to do it,” Smith said. “I have a network of coaches and administrators that I’ve known for a long time.”
Prior to getting into coaching in 2009, Smith worked at the Boys and Girls Club corporate offices when he implemented programs to help youth go to college.
It is something that he and White has concentrated on with the football team since taken over. This year’s senior class will see 14 of its 16 seniors get an opportunity to play football on the next level.
“This is something that is important to me,” Smith said. “We look to extend this beyond football.”
Smith was an all-conference and All-American receiver and return specialist at Presbyterian College in South Carolina. He left the school holding several individual records.
He has a few advance degrees in education and athletic administration.
Smith intentions were to never getting into coaching although he loved the sport and working with kids.
A few years, he decided to get into education. Three games into his first season as an assistant at Hughes, Smith was evaluated to the offensive coordinator’s position.
“Everyone kept telling me that I should be a coach,” Smith said. “I kept fighting it and fighting it. I finally gave in, and I’ve been pleased with that decision.”
