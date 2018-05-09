Tyre Shelton admitted that there is some pressure on him and his teammates entering Thursday’s three-day Class AAAA Track and Field Championship in Rome.
The Panthers have been the favorited all season to bring home the championship, and Shelton looks to clinching a couple individual titles.
“I’m really excited about this meet,” said Shelton, a Miami-Ohio football signee. “I see where I wasn’t projected to make the 100 finals. It has given me a lot of motivation going into the meet. I think I can do well in the 200 also.”
Last season, Shelton went 10.85 seconds in the 100-meters to place third overall. The next day, he committed to Miami-Ohio in football.
Shelton hasn’t gone under 11 seconds this season in the 100 but is confident that he can do well at the state meet.
As a team, he is also looking forward to helping the Panthers winn their first boy’s title since the 2008 season. Last season, the girl’s clinched the state title, the first in program history.
“It would definitely be special of both the boys and girls win state,” Shelton said. “I really want to pull that off.”
In addition to his two individual races, Shelton will also anchor the Panthers record-setting 400 relay team.
Joining Shelton on the relay team that went 41.88 seconds is Freddie Allen III, Shawn Langley and Keyshawn Buckley.
“I’m pretty confident in our relay team,” Shelton said.
Shelton wrapped up his career as one of the best players in the region in football. He made the switch from running back to wide receiver this past season.
It is a position that he will likely play on the college level.
In helping the Panthers reach the state playoffs for a second straight season, had 27 receptions for 510 yards while rushing for 139 yards on 28 carries.
He showed his versatility with 28 tackles and an interception as a defensive back.
As a junior running back, Shelton made second team all-region with 1,017 yards rushing on 125 carries with 11 touchdowns.
“Tyre was a big part of us turning it around the last couple years,” Panthers football coach Justin Deshon said. “He is one of those players that was a leader.”
And now h is hoping to lead the track team to a title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.