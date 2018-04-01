As the recent basketball team ended, things quickly turned to the future.
With the all-county team being dominated by underclassmen, basketball in the county seems to be in good hands.
Only two seniors made the 10-team all-county team.
Here is a look at the all-county team:
Makaila Cange, New Manchester: The junior forward helped lead the team to one of the best finishes in school history. He averaged 10.7 points and a county-leading 10.3 rebounds. Had 10 double-double games.
Ja’Lysa Glover, New Manchester: The senior was the leader on a team that went 20-8, the most wins in school history. She averaged 9.6 points and had 84 assists with 108 steals.
Demeara Hinds, Lithia Springs: The all-state sophomore led team to the Lions to first region title in 15 years. Averaged 12.6 points and was chosen for the All-Region 6-AAAAA first team.
Amari Robinson, Douglas County: The junior is the county’s all-time leading scorer. She averaged a double-double in leading the Tigers to the Class AAAAAA semifinals. Was named to the GACA North Class AAAAAA all-state team. Averaged 24.2 points and nearly 30 points in four playoff games.
Alliee Pattillo, Alexander: The senior has signed with Converse College in South Carolina. She averaged a team-leading 10.1 points per game while making 48 shots from 3-point range. She was an All-Region 5-AAAAAA first team selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.