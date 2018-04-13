CARROLLTON - West Georgia Tech forward Joe Boyer picked up another offseason award earlier this week.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore was named to the NJCAA men’s basketball Div. III All-American honorable mention team. He is the second player in program history to garner All-American honors.
This past season, Boyer started 21 games and helped lead the Golden Knights to a conference runner-up finish.
He averaged 17.3 points overall but upped that average to 21.3 points during the team’s four Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association schedule.
“Obviously we are proud of Joe in what he was able to accomplish,” West Georgia Tech coach Niki Okolovitch said. “I love how he does all of the right things. Joe came back this past season and was the centerpiece of our team.”
WGTC lost 65-53 to Southern Crescent Tech in the GCAA Tournament championship game on Sunday in Oxford. The lost ended the Golden Knights season, and Boyer’s career.
“It was definitely disappointing to come up short,” Okolovitch said. “Joe is a great player, and he had a great season. He is the type of player we want at West Georgia being a local kid that does good.”
In addition to making the All-American team, Boyer was named the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Div. III Player of the Year.
After graduating from New Manchester High in 2014, Boyer spent a season at Faith Baptist Christian Academy, a prep school in Ludowici before moving on to WGTC. He sat out his first season at the school but played last season and helped the team clinch a conference championship.
A first-team all-conference performer, Boyer is averaging 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds as a freshman.
West Georgia Tech was 9-13 overall.
However, Boyer left his mark on the program.
He finished his career with 872 points, the most by any player in WGTC history. He is second all-time with 369 rebounds for his two-year career.
Okolovitch said Boyer is in the process of deciding where he will finish his collegiate career. He has several schools interested.
“We are looking for that right fit for him,” Okolovitch said. “Joe is looking for the right situation.”
