ATLANTA - William Jones capped off a record-setting season with a state championship last week.
The Lithia Springs High senior is now receiving recognition for his championship season.
Jones was recently named to the Atlanta Track Club All-Metro Team. He was the only county native named to the 49-member team.
“It is an honor to be recognized,” Jones said. “I pleased to be named among the best in track and field.”
The 49 All-Metro athletes, who represent 11 counties and 27 high schools, were selected based on criteria including season bests, their performances at major meets throughout the season, and their finishes at the GHSA Championships, according to the Atlanta Track Club.
“The metro Atlanta area is home to some of the best scholastic track & field athletes in the United States,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director. “We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and celebrate their successful season.”
Jones set a school record in the long jump event at the Class AAAAA Sectional meet in Roswell. He went 24-feet, 10.5 inches to break his own record set at the county meet.
Jones won county, region and set in the event this season. He was also the county 400-meters champion.
After sustaining a hamstring in the prelims of the 400 relay, Jones was unable to run in the 400 prelims.
During 400 relay qualifying, Jones was part of the team that set a new second record of 42 seconds alone with Sameer Mateen, Symeon Rouse and Emauel Oghenekaro.
He said he will attend Pratt Community College in Kansas to run track.
ll. Jones was named to the All-Region 6-AAAAA second team after getting 667 yards and eight touchdowns on 44 receptions.
“His biggest competition comes from within,” Lithia Springs track coach William Walton said. “He has that attitude that he is not going to let anyone beat him.”
