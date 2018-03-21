William Jones knew he would get pushed at the Douglas County Track and Field Championship on Tuesday.
And the Lithia Springs senior pushed right back.
Jones went 24-feet, 3.5 inches in the long jump to win the event and set a new school record.
“I’m grateful for being able to see that my hard work hard is paying off,” Jones said. “It just reminds me that I need to keep working.”
The record broke the old mark of 23-4 set by Corey Dobbs in 1997.
Jones said that he has been chasing the record since the first meet of the season when he went 23-3 to give him confidence.
“I was trying to get it,” Jones said. “When I jumped, I felt it. I knew it was a good jump. I didn’t know how far but you could feel it was good.”
Lithia Springs coach William Walton went immediately to his phone to look up the record. It was confirmed that he indeed is the best long jumper in school history.
“I’m pleased like he is my own son,” Walton said. “I love to see when they achieve their goals. It make all the sacrifices all worth it. He is such a good competitor. He loves to compete.”
Moments after the long jump event concluded, Jones won the high jump a 6-0, four inches shy of his personal-best.
“Doing this at county has given me a lot of confidence,” Jones said. “I knew coming in that no one had worked as hard as me. I was just trying to do my best.”
Chapel Hill junior Freddie Allen III went 23-3 in the long jump to place second. Allen was hoping to break the school record of 23-9.5 at the meet.
He flirted with it on last week at the New Manchester Invitational.
“It wasn’t my best day,” said Allen, who is an indoor All-American in the long jump. “I’m satisfied with it. He (Jones) had a good day. I really like his confidence and the way he goes about business. He showed a lot of sportsmanship.”
Allen said his second place finish has given him motivation going into today’s running finals. He will compete in the 110- and 300-meters hurdles alone with running on the 400 relay team.
Walton said that Jones competitiveness comes from playing football. Jones was named to the All-Region 6-AAAAA second team after getting 667 yards and eight touchdowns on 44 receptions.
“His biggest competition comes from within,” Walton said. “He has that attitude that he is not going to let anyone beat him.”
