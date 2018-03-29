Zac Warren had a big game in helping Alexander to a 7-1 win over Douglas County on Thursday in a Region 5-AAAAAA contest.
With the win, the Cougars sweep the two-game series as they sit atop the region standings heading into spring break.
Alexander improved to 16-6 overall and 11-1 in the region as Douglas County dropped to 11-7 and 6-4.
The Cougars have a three-game lead over South Paulding, which is 8-1 in the region. Douglas County is now tied with Creekside for the fourth and final playoff spot.
“Right now I feel real good about our team as we sit atop the standings,” Alexander first-year coach Zach Romain said. “It is basically going to come down to us and South Paulding for the top spot.”
When the Cougars return from spring break, they open a two-game series against Mays before the big South Paulding series.
“Up to this point, it looks like that is going to be a big series,” Romain said. “I’ve been very pleased at how we have played. We just got to get ready for South Paulding and then the playoffs. It will be here before you know it.”
Warren delivered at the plate by going 2 of 4 with four RBI and scoring a run. With the bases loaded in the fourth, Warren delivered a two-out hit that scored a pair of runs.
The Cougars collected six hits in the game.
Raiden got the win with a complete game by throwing 95 pitches. He had four strikeouts with two walks and give up four hits.
The Tigers lone run came in the fourth by J.J. Richards. Junior Parker Ball got the loss after giving up four hits six runs, three earned while striking out five hitters.
“We were hitting Parker pretty good early on but couldn’t produce anything,” Romain said. “I had a feeling it would come. Zac had that big hit that go us going.”
Down 1-0, the Cougars scored six runs in the four to break the game open.
Alexander won 10-2 on Wednesday to sweep the series.
