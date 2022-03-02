Magee, Turner wed on 2/22/22

J. Matthew Magee and Taize Turner were married on Feb. 22, 2022.
Matthew is the son of Tenisha Murray and the grandson of Rogers and Pauline Murray residing in Douglasville. Matt's grandfather officiated the nuptials in a private vow exchange.
Matt is a 2012 graduate of Douglas County High School and a 2016 graduate of Georgia State University.
He is employed by Delta Airlines as an IT Sr. Business Analyst.
Taize is the daughter of Gary and Brenda Turner. She is the granddaughter of Wallace and Virgil Lane of Waco, Texas and Silas and Addie Turner of Sacramento, California.
Taize attended Colonial Hills Christian School from K-11th grade then graduated from New Manchester High School in their first graduation class of 2012. She attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and graduated from University of Georgia in 2016. Taize graduated from Cambridge Institute of Allied Health in 2018. She is employed by Atlanta Oncology as a Dosimetrist.
The happy couple resides in College Park, Georgia.
