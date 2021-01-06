$10,000 Medline Grant provides COVID Care Kits for students

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
A $10,000 grant will help deliver vital COVID Care Kits to Douglas County students. Communities in Schools of Douglas County and Partners in Education of Douglas County partnered to leverage a grant designed to provide students on the go safety during the current COVID-19 crisis.
Medline, an Illinois-based manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, awarded the grant to Douglas County and a dozen other nonprofit groups dedicated to community health. The kit will include a mini hand sanitizer and facial tissue enclosed in a small plastic pouch. The two organizations will deliver the COVID-19 care kits to school-age children of families struggling with unemployment and lost wages. The Medline Industries grant also includes additional funds to enhance the safety of school quarantine rooms.
Mandy Johnson serves as the Douglas County School System contact for Partners in Education and the Executive Director of College and Career Programs. Johnson says PIE is part of the Douglas County Chamber Foundation and is thrilled to partner with Communities in Schools of Douglas County on the Medline Grant. “Through this generous donation, our organizations will be able to provide needed COVID-19 related supplies to students as well as our school quarantine rooms,” she says. “We are excited to come together for the good of the children in our community. This grant exemplifies the true spirit of our community.”
Medline’s generous grant is part of its annual Community Impact Grant Program. The Community Impact Grant Program targets organizations addressing social determinants of health, such as access to nutritious food, training and education and transportation. This year, Medline awarded grants to support programs focused on breast cancer awareness and helping vulnerable members of the population, including victims of domestic violence, at-risk youth and individuals with developmental disabilities.
“With so much uncertainty during the pandemic, the well-being of our communities is even more paramount,” says Karen Frey, Medline’s senior philanthropy manager. “We’re providing resources to help non-profit organizations stimulate health equity and improve population health in under-resourced areas.”
Medline Industries is the largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies in the U.S. Medline is also committed to making a difference in the communities where employees live and work. In the state of Georgia, the company currently owns and operates a 1 million square-foot manufacturing facility that produces incontinence products such as adult diapers, briefs and drypads. The company also operates a distribution center in McDonough where the company ships to healthcare facilities across the southeast, including hospitals, nursing homes, surgery centers and other healthcare providers.
