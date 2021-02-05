SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
A total of 14 high school students from Douglas County have been named semifinalists for the prestigious Governor’s Honors Program.
The program is a four-week residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors.
This program takes place on the campus of Berry College in Rome and is designed for gifted and talented high school students. The program is held in the mid-summer, and during the day students will attend classes in specific areas of study and attend social and instructional activities in the evening.
There are 20 subject areas for which students may be nominated, and students who attend public, private, and home schools are all eligible.
There were approximately 3,000 students nominated from high schools across the state, and over 1,200 have been selected as semifinalists. The next step for the 14 students are interviews/auditions.
The semifinalists from Douglas County with their schools and concentrations are:
• Adler Vann, DCHS, Music Voice: Bass
• Andrew Manchiraju, DCHS, Science-Physics
• Chinelo Ireh, DCHS, Social Studies
• David Gorzynski, AHS, Engineering — Computer & Software Engineering
• Eli Purrington, AHS, Music Voice: Bass
• Ella Buscema, DCHS, Science-Chemistry
• Jai Winston, NMHS, Dance
• Janet Bankole, DCHS, World Languages-Spanish
• Kaelyn Maddox, DCHS, World Languages-Spanish
• Milah Hendrix, NMHS, Dance
• Morgan Mitchell, AHS, Engineering — Mechanical Design
• Rebecca Scarbrough, LSHS, Engineering — Mechanical & Electrical Engineering
• Robert Pierce, DCHS, Mathematics
• Tyler Dorsey, CHHS, Communicative Arts
