Since my last article about the restoration efforts for the American chestnut, our local group planted five experimental American chestnut trees at Foxhall Resort in 2022. Four of those five are still living. The friends of the American chestnut are ready once again to celebrate the planting of additional chestnut trees in Douglas County at Alexander High School. Trees will be planted by the Alexander FFA Chapter and will be maintained by them. Additional plantings are in the works for 2024 and 2025.
We continue to search for local American chestnut trees. The more we locate, the higher the degree of genetic material to be combined with existing experimental trees. Hybrids exist that combine the blight resistance of the Chinese chestnut with the American chestnut. The program was started 30 years ago, and the most blight-resistant chestnut hybrids have been planted in two seed orchards. Despite that, interbreeding programs continue.
In the event you are aware of chestnut trees you believe are the original American chestnut, here are four ways to identify the American Chestnut.
1. The American chestnut leaf (a) is long in relation to its width, (b) has large teeth on edge and bristle at the end of each tooth curves inward, (c) base of leaf tapers sharply, and (d) is very thin and papery.
The Chinese chestnut leaf (a) is oval-shaped, (b) teeth are smaller, (c) the base of leaf is rounded and (d) the leaf is thick and waxy feeling.
2. The American chestnut stem has (a) pointed buds that angle away from the stem, (b) are smooth and hairless, and (c) reddish brown to dark green in color.
The Chinese chestnut stem has (a) rounded buds that hug the stem, (b) hairy stem and hairy leaf veins, and (c) are tan to pea-green in color.
3. The American chestnut burr contains (a) a dense mass of long, slender spines; (b) spines that are about ¾ of an inch to 1.1 inches long; and (c) up to three nuts per burr.
The Chinese chestnut contains (a) a sparse mass of short, thick spines, (b) spines that are similar in size to the American chestnut, (c) up to three nuts per burr.
4. The American chestnut nuts: (a) are relatively small, ½ to 1 inch in diameter, (b) the tips are pointed, and (c) are hairy over about half of the length from the pointed end.
• The Chinese chestnut nuts: (a) are about ¾ to 2 inches in diameter, (b) have rounded tips, and (c) are hairy only on the tips.
Should you believe you have found an American chestnut, please visit the Georgia Chestnut Foundation or the American Chestnut Foundation websites for additional information, or you can contact the author at marjoriestansel@gmail.com.
The Arbor Day celebration for 2023 will take place on Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at Alexander High School in the FFA classroom. If you would like to have an invitation, please email marjoriestansel@gmail.com. If you would like to know more about the American chestnut, please plan to attend the February 9 meeting of the Douglas County Master Gardeners held at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Bright Star 7th Day Adventist Church on Bright Star Road.
References and photos: The American Chestnut Foundation; the Georgia Chestnut Foundation.
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or
770-920-7224.
