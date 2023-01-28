Since my last article about the restoration efforts for the American chestnut, our local group planted five experimental American chestnut trees at Foxhall Resort in 2022. Four of those five are still living. The friends of the American chestnut are ready once again to celebrate the planting of additional chestnut trees in Douglas County at Alexander High School. Trees will be planted by the Alexander FFA Chapter and will be maintained by them. Additional plantings are in the works for 2024 and 2025.

We continue to search for local American chestnut trees. The more we locate, the higher the degree of genetic material to be combined with existing experimental trees. Hybrids exist that combine the blight resistance of the Chinese chestnut with the American chestnut. The program was started 30 years ago, and the most blight-resistant chestnut hybrids have been planted in two seed orchards. Despite that, interbreeding programs continue.

Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or

770-920-7224.

