The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) visited Arbor Station Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 15 for a long-awaited performance that had been planned between the CAC, school, and Flamenco dancer, Julie Galle Baggenstoss.
Baggenstoss taught about the art of the cultural Flamenco dance, with lively demonstrations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
“[We are] looking forward to seeing this incredible program,” said Principal Emily Felton leading up to the event. “Thank you for making this available for the schools.”
And the critics raved (the critics, of course, being the student body) as they absorbed every beat of the Family ARTSventure production.
As the students safely streamed into the gymnasium and made it into their places, the performance opened with a special choral production from the students themselves, led by the Arbor Station Elementary School music teacher.
Baggenstoss entered in her elegant rouge costume and quickly grabbed her audience’s attention with a fast-paced step dance in her Flamenco dance shoes.
She mesmerized the students with the steady talents of her heels, then continued to carry their attention through informative interaction as they pretended to fly around the world. She asked questions to reflect on what the students had been learning about geography, history, and culture.
Baggenstoss was accompanied by her Flamenco guitarist whose music made the school performance feel like a trip to Spain.
The remainder of the performances was a consistent appreciation from the student body who couldn’t stop moving to the beat and staring in awe at the mystery of which dance Baggenstoss would commence next.
“The students couldn’t stop talking about [the performance] throughout the day,” shared Felton afterward, “What [the students] learned during that hour was priceless.”
Curious about other community events the CAC has planned for your Autumn season, and wondering if your child’s school will have a Family ARTSventure visit this year? Check out Artsdouglas.org for recent news and opportunities, and don’t forget to follow the CAC on Facebook and Instagram.
