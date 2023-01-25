Heart pic

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will hold its next volunteer luncheon Feb. 13, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the CAC, 8652 Campbellton St. Douglasville.

The CAC will be providing a free lunch, volunteer information, and a Valentine’s Day card-making session during this event. The volunteer luncheon is a great event for all interested in serving the community through the arts.

