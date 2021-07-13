A+ Prompt Tree Services owner, Kastino Takori, and Chamber representatives celebrated the opening of their Douglasville location by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 7th. A+ Prompt Tree Services provides top quality tree services in Douglasville and the surrounding metro Atlanta area. With over 30 years of experience in the tree removal business they take great pride in providing excellent customer service and exemplary results.
A+ Prompt Tree Services provides top-quality tree services; stump grinding, tree relocation, fallen tree removal, post-storm cleanup, tree pruning and trimming. They offer 24/7 emergency services. Day or night, a team of professionals come to your aid to help with fallen or hazardous trees.
Takori commented, “As a locally owned business you can trust that we will treat your home as we would our own. We can save customers hundreds of dollars by beating any written quote from an insured company. We are excited to work with you on our upcoming projects.”
Douglas County Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated and welcomed Takori to Douglas County and the Chamber “we are thrilled you chose to locate A+ Prompt Tree Services in Douglas County and we are so excited to welcome you to the Chamber family and to support and promote your business.”
For more information A+ Prompt Tree Services, contact them at 404.539.3541 or visit their website www.aprompttreeservices.com .
