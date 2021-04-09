Union Grove Community Church is giving away more than 500 plants next weekend as part of an outreach to help people in the community.
The Garden Giveaway will take place on Saturday, April 17 at noon at the church located at 6604 Post Road in Douglasville. In the event of rain, the Garden Giveaway will be moved to April 24.
Farrah Scott and her husband Drew are the Outreach directors at the church. Farrah said the idea for the plant giveaway was given to her husband “by the good Lord himself” one morning on his ride to work.
“He said the idea and plan just started flooding his mind as he drove,” Farrah said. “He instantly got to work and started jotting things down. His first thought was ‘We want to give the community something that may sustain them for a season in hopes they return for what will sustain them for a lifetime.’ ”
Of course, Farrah said, it’s OK if people picking up plants don’t come back, “but they sure would be missing out on an amazing church home and family.”
Among the plants the church is giving away are tomato, jalapeño, zucchini, squash, summer squash, pumpkin, bell peppers, eggplant, okra. She said they will also have herbs.
The plants are being supplied by donations from church members. In addition to plants, a table will be set up for those who want to drop a prayer in the prayer box.
“We’ve been in such unusual times, hard times this last year and wanted to just do something for the people in the community to love on them, remind them of the good in the world,” Scott said.
