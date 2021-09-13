AAA Lamonte & Associates Insurance Agency celebrates grand opening

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
AAA Lamonte & Associates Insurance Agency owner, Danny Lamonte, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Aug. 5.
AAA Lamonte & Associates Insurance Agency provides award winning roadside membership plans and service your Auto, Home and Life Insurance needs. They also offer special programs for any individuals that work for a school system in Georgia. Lamonte commented, “We plan to continue to provide the same excellent service that AAA has always provided to its’ current customers while adding our insurance services to the mix”.
Douglas County Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated and welcomed Danny and his staff to Douglas County and the Chamber “we are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglasville, and we are so excited to welcome you to the Chamber family! Thank you for providing a service that creates peace of mind when disaster strikes. We look forward to supporting and promoting AAA Lamonte & Associates Insurance Agency for years to come.”
For more information and to get your free quote, contact AAA Lamonte & Associates at 678-680-5200, visit their website www.lamonteinsurance.com, or stop by their location 4300 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
